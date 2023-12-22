Comparing Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.63%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

14.7% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $8.60 million 6.46 -$89.08 million ($1.96) -4.68 New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -7.10% 8.01% 0.31% New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats New York Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

