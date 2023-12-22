comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Gap Down to $13.87

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $12.91. comScore shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1,745 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get comScore alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on comScore

comScore Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). comScore had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 10.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,233 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of comScore by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,367,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 19.3% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of comScore by 205.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.