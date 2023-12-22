Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $119.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Concentrix Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $98.43 on Friday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,665.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Concentrix by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

