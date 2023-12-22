Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 357.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Confluent
In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,002,652. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.30 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
