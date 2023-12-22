Constitution Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.9 %
Visa stock opened at $259.54 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $476.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.59.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
