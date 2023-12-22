Contrasting B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Free Report) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for B2Digital and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A American Outdoor Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.40%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Digital N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A American Outdoor Brands $191.21 million 0.59 -$12.02 million ($0.80) -10.95

This table compares B2Digital and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

B2Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares B2Digital and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Digital N/A N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands -5.52% 1.17% 0.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of B2Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats B2Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. The operates in two segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities. The B2 Fighting Series segment engages in the scheduling, organizing, producing, and marketing live mixed martial arts (MMA) events; selling of live event ticket and pay-per-view tickets; and provision of content media marketing services. The B2 Training Facilities segment operates two ONE More Gym centers, which offers fitness facility memberships, MMA training resources, and recruiting functional services under the ONE More Gym brand name. B2Digital, Incorporated was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

