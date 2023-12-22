Contrasting Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bechtle and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bechtle N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics -3.60% 8.17% 7.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bechtle and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bechtle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics $310.48 million 3.29 -$29.21 million ($0.16) -84.38

Analyst Recommendations

Bechtle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grid Dynamics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bechtle and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bechtle 0 0 0 0 N/A Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Bechtle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Bechtle on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation. This segment also provides applications for business intelligence, PDM, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing, collaboration, customer relationship management, product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, document management systems, enterprise content management, and artificial intelligence. The IT E-Commerce segment provides hardware and software products, and peripherals and accessories that comprises approximately 40,000 products through an online shop and telesales. The company also provides data center, modern workplace, networking, IT security, consulting, professional, managed, training, financial, remarketing, and cloud services, as well as design, development, and implementation of software services. It serves customers in the fields of industry, trade, finance, and the public sector. Bechtle AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

