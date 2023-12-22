Contrasting FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -97.67% -89.16% -24.28% Phreesia -42.70% -54.28% -40.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FiscalNote and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million 1.33 -$218.26 million ($0.80) -1.46 Phreesia $280.91 million 4.38 -$176.15 million ($2.68) -8.26

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phreesia has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FiscalNote and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 4 0 2.80 Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85

FiscalNote presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 434.19%. Phreesia has a consensus price target of $34.31, indicating a potential upside of 54.96%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Phreesia.

Summary

Phreesia beats FiscalNote on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

