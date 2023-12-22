Contrasting Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yellow and Old Dominion Freight Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $5.24 billion 0.05 $21.80 million ($1.55) -2.96 Old Dominion Freight Line $5.86 billion 7.62 $1.38 billion $11.24 36.41

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Dominion Freight Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Dominion Freight Line 2 10 7 0 2.26

This is a summary of current ratings for Yellow and Old Dominion Freight Line, as reported by MarketBeat.

Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus price target of $394.95, indicating a potential downside of 3.49%. Given Old Dominion Freight Line’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Dominion Freight Line is more favorable than Yellow.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Yellow has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Dominion Freight Line has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Old Dominion Freight Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% N/A -3.49% Old Dominion Freight Line 21.16% 32.45% 24.72%

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Yellow on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated 11,274 tractors, 31,252 linehaul trailers, and 14,315 pickup and delivery trailers; 44 fleet maintenance centers; and 255 service centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina.

