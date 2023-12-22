Critical Review: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) & Its Competitors

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1064 2391 2925 103 2.32

Profitability

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 85.30%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 39.54%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -187.96% -3.20% -3.76%

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 28.39 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.79 billion $1.66 billion 3.61

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

