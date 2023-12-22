CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.26. CureVac shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 817,477 shares.

CureVac Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CureVac will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

About CureVac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CureVac by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 3,260,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CureVac by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CureVac by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

