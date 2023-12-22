CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in CVS Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

