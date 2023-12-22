Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

