Daniel F. Weir Sells 20,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFSL stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.59. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

