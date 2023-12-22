Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,785.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,785.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,242 shares of company stock worth $73,097,800. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.67, a P/E/G ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

