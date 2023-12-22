Diane Adams Sells 2,803 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48.
- On Friday, November 17th, Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $557,662.56.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $7,259.95.
- On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $6,198.45.
- On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00.
Sprinklr Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CXM opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
