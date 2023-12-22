Diane Adams Sells 2,803 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48.

On Friday, November 17th, Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $557,662.56.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $7,259.95.

On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $6,198.45.

On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CXM opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.