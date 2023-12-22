Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.38

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and traded as high as $35.48. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 1,339,351 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 145.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.