Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

