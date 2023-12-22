DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,386 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.07% of Hologic worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

