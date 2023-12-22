DnB Asset Management AS Has $101.95 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,073,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,558 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $101,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

