DnB Asset Management AS Has $12.94 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,650 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

