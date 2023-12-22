DnB Asset Management AS Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. American Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $409,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $3,446,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PH opened at $455.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $284.15 and a 12 month high of $462.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

