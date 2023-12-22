DnB Asset Management AS Has $74.16 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $74,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $269.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

