DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,369 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $213,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $572.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.45. The firm has a market cap of $543.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

