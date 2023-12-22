DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 20,327 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HP were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of HP by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,664,131 shares of company stock worth $198,388,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

