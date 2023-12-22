Donald Streuber Buys 5,000 Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$44.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.84. Exchange Income Co. has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.17 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.0947802 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.39.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

