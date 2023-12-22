Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,129 shares of company stock worth $2,901,386. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 45.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $621,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

