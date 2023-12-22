Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) versus Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Financial Comparison

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Dorman Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.29 $170.10 million N/A N/A Dorman Products $1.94 billion 1.35 $121.55 million $3.07 27.05

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorman Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dorman Products 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.41%. Dorman Products has a consensus price target of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Dorman Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22% Dorman Products 5.00% 11.66% 5.51%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Dorman Products on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company also provides loaded backing plates, drive shafts, windshield wiper and transmission assemblies; window regulators, suspension components, door lock actuators, and body panel repair kits; and leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. It offers its products under the Dorman, Dayton Parts, SuperATV, HELP!, Conduct-Tite, Keller Performance Products, Assault Industries, Gboost, and GDP brands through retail stores, website and customers' websites, and dealers and warehouse distributors. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

