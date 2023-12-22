Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.79.
Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
