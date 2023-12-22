Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 703.4% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 47,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 754,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.86.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $254.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $809.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average is $247.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

