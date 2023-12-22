Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

PFE opened at $28.31 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.