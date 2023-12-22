Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

