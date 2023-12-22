Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.67). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 297,441 shares traded.

Elektron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.50.

About Elektron Technology

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

