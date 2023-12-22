EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,184 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of EMCOR Group worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $214.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

