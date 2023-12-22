Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $474.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.90 and its 200-day moving average is $444.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The firm has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.