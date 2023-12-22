Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on Empire and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMP.A

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

Empire Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. In other Empire news, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. Empire has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$40.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.58.

Empire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.