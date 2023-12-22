Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $187.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 111,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

