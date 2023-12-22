Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares changing hands.
Encanto Potash Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.
Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Encanto Potash Company Profile
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Encanto Potash
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.