Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

NYSE:EXK opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $429.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.48. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

