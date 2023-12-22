Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAC opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

