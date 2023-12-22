Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $32.16. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 45,665 shares traded.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

