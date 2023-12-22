Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.11.

Get Enovix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Enovix Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.71. Enovix has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,290,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.