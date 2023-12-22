Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122.12 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $122.12 million and approximately $580,148.02 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,658.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00163591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.63 or 0.00541793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00394180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00115272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,167,973 coins and its circulating supply is 72,168,699 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.