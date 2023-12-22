Eric Ryan Shander Sells 9,472 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $213,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,648 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,600 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $61,516.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Eric Ryan Shander sold 5,236 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $123,569.60.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 14,235 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $336,088.35.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,692 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $102,051.00.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after buying an additional 248,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after buying an additional 1,468,997 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWSC

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.