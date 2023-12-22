Essex Savings Bank Sells 527 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $474.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $479.08. The firm has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

