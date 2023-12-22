Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Evolent Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

EVH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.43. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

