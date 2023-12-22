Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXC. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

