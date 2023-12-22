ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 575.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,799,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 60.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

