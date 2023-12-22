FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,476.99

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,476.99 ($18.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,065 ($13.47). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,102 ($13.94), with a volume of 989,479 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDP

FD Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The company has a market cap of £314.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2,755.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,022.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,476.99.

In other news, insider Ryan Preston acquired 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 922 ($11.66) per share, with a total value of £25,686.92 ($32,486.30). In related news, insider Seamus Keating bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 926 ($11.71) per share, for a total transaction of £97,230 ($122,966.99). Also, insider Ryan Preston bought 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 922 ($11.66) per share, for a total transaction of £25,686.92 ($32,486.30). 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.