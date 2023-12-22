FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,476.99

Shares of FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,476.99 ($18.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,065 ($13.47). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,102 ($13.94), with a volume of 989,479 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £314.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2,755.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,022.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,476.99.

In other FD Technologies news, insider Ryan Preston bought 2,786 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 922 ($11.66) per share, for a total transaction of £25,686.92 ($32,486.30). Also, insider Seamus Keating bought 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.71) per share, for a total transaction of £97,230 ($122,966.99). 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

